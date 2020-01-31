Arthur Blank: Austin Hooper worthy of deal, remains to be seen if it fits in with us

Falcons tight end Austin Hooper has made it clear that he’d like to get a new deal in Atlanta this offseason, but he said earlier this month that he has yet to receive an offer from the team.

At the Super Bowl in Miami this week, Falcons owner Arthur Blank was asked about whether that’s going to change. He said he believes that the tight end has done enough to warrant the contract he’s looking for, but stopped short of saying that the Falcons are going to be the team that’s going to give it to him.

“I think he’s a young, ascending player, and he has performed at a very high level for us,” Blank said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “I think he’s worthy, certainly, of a new contract based on market. Whether that fits in with us and our salary cap remains to be seen.”

Blank said he expects the team to start making “final decisions” about Hooper and other impending free agents after the Super Bowl.