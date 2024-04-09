Arteta's pass master

[Getty Images]

Reiss Nelson may well be one of Arsenal's squad players but does he bring more to the fold than many may consider?

The 24-year-old is something of a Premier League pass master, that attacking player managers love in that they retain possession and respect the importance of keeping the ball.

In looking at Premier League players who have played 15 games or more, Nelson ranks first for passing accuracy. His mark of 95.28% completed passes is shared by Micky van de Ven at Tottenham.

However, if we look only at passes played in the opposition half, Nelson is the most accurate player in the league of those who have played 15 times or more. He has completed 94.05% of passes in opposition territory.

If you are a fan who's prone to shouting "keep the ball" at those nervy moments late in games, Nelson may just be your man.