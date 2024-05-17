Arteta says Arsenal can 'live a beautiful day'

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are still in the Premier League title race with one game to go (JUSTIN TALLIS)

Mikel Arteta says "hopefully something beautiful is going to happen" as he prepares his Arsenal team for the final game of the Premier League season with the title still on the line.

The Gunners, chasing their first English top-flight crown for 20 years, are two points behind champions Manchester City ahead of their home match against Everton on Sunday.

If City lose or draw against West Ham at the Etihad, an Arsenal win would make the Gunners champions.

"The only thing that we discussed (with his players) is that we have to give ourselves the opportunity to live a beautiful day on Sunday, where the dream is still alive and is possible," Arteta said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"It's football and once we are there we just have to live the moment."

Arteta, whose team finished second behind City last season, said there was excitement and optimism in the camp even though Pep Guardiola's men are hot favourites to win an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title.

"We are in the last day of the season playing for the Premier League," said the Spaniard.

"The Premier League trophy hasn't been yet at the Emirates Stadium -- the stadium was built almost 20 years ago so that's a long, long time so yes, we have to be very optimistic.... We have to do our duties and then wait and see what happens."

Arteta warned against underestimating mid-table West Ham, managed by the outgoing David Moyes.

"It is really difficult to beat any opponent in the Premier League and when something is at stake as well, obviously that task becomes more and more difficult but that's not in our control."

Arteta added: "We all know that they (City) are a little bit of a step closer, that's for sure, because it's one game left and they have to play at home but they're going to play a really, really tough opponent.

"We have suffered this season (losing at home to West Ham), over the last few seasons. It's really tough to beat them and I'm sure they're going to be very at it and hopefully they can help us to achieve our dream."

