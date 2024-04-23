Arteta eyes the margins

[BBC]

Another pivotal game in Arsenal's season as they look to extend their lead in the title race to three points if they can beat Chelsea at the Emirates this evening.

Mikel Arteta was in good form yesterday as he embraced the challenge of winning and taking on Champions Manchester City at the final hurdle.

“Winning matches means you bring the margins smaller," he said.

"That’s what we will try to do and if we do that the pressure can increase that’s for sure. Winning has a consequence, making the margins shorter.”

The manager was also asked if Arsenal are already making plans to take this team to the next level.

“We have a few ideas," he replied.

"We have to see how will we finish first and what we are capable of doing. Then sit down again and review everything that we have done and see how we can make another step or two steps forward. That’s what this team, this club and our people are demanding. To keep moving forward because we aren’t satisfied with where we are.”

I believe that Arsenal's priorities this summer will be a new striker and a new goalkeeper with Aaron Ramsdale expected to leave for first team football.

There was a huge boost for Arsenal’s title challenge as Jurrien Timber made a return to the grass after eight months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. He played and scored in an 2 -2 draw against Blackburn Under-21s at Ewood Park on Monday. The defender can play anywhere across the back line and Arteta likes his ability to step in as an inverted midfielder when attacking.