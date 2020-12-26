Arteta details coronavirus-related absences in Arsenal – Chelsea

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says COVID-19 protocols are the reason David Luiz, Willian, and Gabriel Magalhaes will miss Saturday’s London derby versus Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC or online via NBCSports.com).

Luiz and Willian “were feeling unwell but both tested negative. Following the protocols, we kept them away. With Gabriel he was in touch with someone who tested positive.”

Arteta explained that the Gunners are simply following the rules in order to play their part.

He also says surprise starters Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith-Rowe are capable of doing enough to get a result.

“It is what it is. In this COVID world, this can happen to any team. It happened to us now with really bad timing but it’s the reason we have other players who will jump into that piece, trying their best and fighting.”

