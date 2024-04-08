Arteta on 'demanding season', Tuchel admiration and stopping Kane

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday (20:00 BST kick-off).

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Arteta said they are "really enjoying the moment and where we want to be" as his side compete on two fronts. He added: "[We are in a] really good position in the Premier League and Champions League. A big task ahead against one of best teams in Europe and we are really looking forward to it."

On facing Bayern Munich after their difficult season so far: "They are a top team. I am a big admirer of Thomas [Tuchel]. The way his teams set up, the way they play, the way they transmit. I have learned a lot from him. We have prepared well and now we have to take our game where we want to. If we do that we have a chance to win."

He hopes former Tottenham striker Karry Kane's previous record against Arsenal will not be a factor and added: "His consistency [makes him a threat]. When you look at his numbers over the past 10 years they are unbelievable. He can score in many different ways. He has got the service and the players around him to provide those opportunities as well. Here's what we have to try to avoid."

On how the players have developed from 12 months ago: "Hopefully we are better and have learned a lot the past few months. Players have evolved, all have tried to improve and be better than a year ago. Really demanding season and a huge step for us to be in this competition and competing in the Premier League. It is a huge challenge but great to be a part of."

On if they need to be near perfect for the remainder of the campaign: "Perfect in football is difficult. You have to be better than your opponent first. When you have moments, you have to be ruthless. We have been consistent, especially lately. We have to carry on doing what we are already doing."

He said he can "understand those debates and opinions" on the Gunners being favourites against the Bundesliga giants, but insisted they "are just focused on the performance we have to put in against an exceptional team".