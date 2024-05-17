Arteta on 'a beautiful' and 'emotional day'

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Sunday's final Premier League game of the season against Everton.

Here are the key lines from the Arsenal boss:

Arteta says it is "one of the biggest weeks" of his life but everyone is "excited" and "can't wait" to play.

On the mood: "We are very optimistic in terms of outcome and the hope is there."

He said Everton will be "tough opponents" following on from their recent form and added "we have to do our job".

On how he has prepared his side this week: "The only thing we have discussed is giving ourselves the opportunity to live a beautiful day. The dream is still alive because it is football. We have to play like we do every single week and understand that for the dream to happen we have to win and then hope that West Ham will help us."

He said he has not made contact with Hammers boss David Moyes, who was his manager during his playing career at Everton, but said the fact he is involved in the outcome "is the beauty of the industry and football".

On the likelihood of Manchester City losing: "It is really difficult to beat any opposition in the Premier League, especially when something is at stake. But that is not in our control."

He said "whatever happens it will be emotional on the day" but feels taking it down to the final game of the season is a reason within itself to be optimistic.

He joked that he does not need to keep up to date with the City score because "60,000 fans and his staff will be on their phones and that is enough!"