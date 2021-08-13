Arteta apologizes to fans, ‘extremely disappointed’ in Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta didn’t want to make excuses after his North London side lost 2-0 to newly-promoted Brentford to open the Premier League season at the Brentford Community Stadium on Friday.

The Gunners were without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, and Thomas Partey for the opening 90 minutes but looked toothless aside from a few promising moments from Nicolas Pepe.

Still, Arteta didn’t want to indulge the absences as a reason for the Gunners’ opening day setback.

“Extremely disappointed,” he said. “It’s very different to how we wanted to start the season. I don’t think we deserved anything different. We conceded a goal in isolated fashion but we didn’t win enough balls. The biggest worry is the threat we had in front of goal, how many times we arrived but didn’t [score].”

Arteta did issue a slight update on the status of Aubameyang and Lacazette, who were listed as “unwell” on the club’s Twitter feed before the game.

“I don’t know but certainly I don’t want to use any excuses,” Arteta said on a post-match Zoom call with journalists. “We had a team that we put out there that are good enough to play the way we want to play and capable of achieving a different result.”

It’s not going to get easier for the Gunners, who next face Chelsea and Man City with a League Cup trip to West Brom in between.

As for now, it’s a big “sorry” from Arteta to any worried Gooners.

Mikel Arteta asked about Arsenal fans being worried about this performance: "Apologies for the result. We know we have to improve. We have two big games coming up and we need different performances to get results." #AFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 13, 2021

