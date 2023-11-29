Artesia welcomes New Mexico football players for Red-Green All-Star game Saturday

Selected high school football players across New Mexico, including some from Eddy County, gather for one final game during the 2023 Red-Green All-Star game Saturday at Bulldog Bowl in Artesia.

The game features players from small and large schools across western, eastern, southern and northern New Mexico.

The small school game kicks off at noon Saturday as Gregory Jackson, head coach of Eunice High School, coaches the green team.

More: Santa Rosa capitalizes on Loving turnovers in opening round of 2A football playoffs

Fernando Salinas of Albuquerque Hope Christian coaches the red team this year.

Practices begin Thursday in Artesia, according to the New Mexico High School Coaches Association (NMHSCA), website.

Eddy County fans attending the small school game Saturday should recognize two Loving players who made both squads.

Kysiah Lujan was selected as an at-large member of the green team. He was a dual threat for the Falcons in 2023 as he caught 19 passes for 230 yards with four touchdowns.

On defense, he had 56 total tackles and one sack for Loving.

The Artesia and Roswell High School football teams meet for the coin toss during the 5A state championship game in Artesia on Nov. 25, 2023. Both squads are being represented in the Red-Green All-Star games Dec. 2 in Artesia.

Eduardo Delacruz was selected as an inside linebacker for the red squad. During Loving's football season, he had 42 solo tackles and 15 assisted tackles with two quarterback sacks.

The Falcons lost to Santa Rosa in the opening round of the 2A playoffs 57-15.

Carlsbad and Artesia represent large schools

Ulysses Mendoza was the lone Cavemen player selected to the red squad.

This past season the running back carried the football 203 times for 1,187 yards and nine touchdowns.

He also caught 11 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns for Carlsbad during the 2023 season.

Carlsbad Cavemen senior running back Ulysses Mendoza was honored during senior night on Oct. 13, 2023 in Carlsbad.

The Artesia Bulldogs, who won the 5A state title Nov. 25 at Bulldog Bowl, had four players selected to the red squad.

More: Artesia holds off Roswell Coyotes to win 32nd state football title in school history

Quarterback Nye Estrada, inside linebacker Diego Wesson, offensive lineman Enrique Armendariz and defensive secondary player Jesse Armendariz will play in Saturday’s game.

Against Roswell Estrada completed 16-of-26 passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns in Artesia’s 35-21 win over the Coyotes in Saturday’s title game.

The large school game starts at 3 p.m. as Artesia’s Jeremy Maupin coaches the red team with help from his assistant coaches.

"It's a huge honor, our coaches are excited," Maupin said.

"We're honored to host it again," he added as Artesia hosted the All-Stars last year.

The green team is coached by Lovington’s Anthony Gonzales.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Artesia hosts New Mexico All-Star football players in senior showcase