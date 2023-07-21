Artesia High football readies for 2023 state title defense using summer workouts

Artesia High School head football coach Jeremy Maupin told his players during summer workouts earlier this month to forget about the 2022 season and focus on the August season opener at Carlsbad.

Last November the Bulldogs defeated the Piedra Vista Panthers from Farmington 27-14 to win the 5A state football title. For Artesia, the win solidified its status as the top high school football program in New Mexico with its 31st state title.

Summer practice helps the Bulldogs prepare for another trip to the state playoffs in November, Maupin said. The Artesia program has a target on its back as the 2023 season starts on Aug. 18 at Carlsbad.

“These guys are excited about the challenge,” he said.

The Bulldogs ended 2022 with an 11-2 record and Maupin knows first-hand what Artesia High football fans expect the season after winning a state title.

Artesia High School senior quarterback Nye Estrada completes a pass during summer drills on July 19, 2023.

He is in his third year as the head coach and quarterbacked the Bulldogs to a state title in 2004.

Looking at the number of student-athletes participating in summer workouts, it appears Artesia is reloading for 2023.

“It’s looking good most guys are here,” Maupin said. “We’ve had over 100 kids at every workout. That’s only 10th through 12th (graders).”

He said eighth and ninth graders are participating in the City of Artesia football program during the summer.

Maupin estimated the Bulldogs could have over 200 student-athletes playing football this year from freshmen to seniors. He said the summer workouts allowed Artesia players to get in football shape and go over offensive and defensive drills.

“We have a deal here where we workout with our basketball program," Maupin said. "They take the month of June and we really don’t touch it.”

Offensive and defensive linemen from Artesia High School go through summer football practice drills on July 19, 2023.

The football weight room opened in June for football players that are not playing basketball once football season ends in the fall.

Summer practices started on July 3 at Artesia High School.

The Bulldogs had a chance to play in live competition on July 14 during the Bronco Football 7-on-7 Tournament and Lineman Challenge at New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell.

Maupin said Artesia’s varsity team went undefeated during the competition.

“It was just good to see them get after it,” he said.

