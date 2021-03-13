Artemi Panarin records one assist in return as Rangers shutout Bruins 4-0

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Kreider Pavel Buchnevich K&#39;Andre Miller
Chris Kreider Pavel Buchnevich K'Andre Miller

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Kreider scored his team-leading 14th goal, Artemi Panarin had an assist in his first game back since leaving the team, and the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 Saturday to halt a three-game losing streak.

Panarin left Feb. 22 after a Russian tabloid printed allegations from a former coach that he attacked a woman in Latvia almost a decade ago, which he denies. His return clearly provided a lift for New York.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 18 shots for his first shutout since 2018. Ryan Strome, Pavel Buchnevich and K’Andre Miller each had a goal for New York, which lost 4-0 in Boston on Thursday. Mika Zibanejad added two assists and Kreider had one.

Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves for the Bruins, who have dropped eight of their last 12 games.

The Rangers called the story about Panarin fabricated and designed to intimidate him for his political views against Russian President Vladimir Putin. His former coach in the Kontinental Hockey League, Andrei Nazarov, said he was motivated to speak about the alleged incident because he disagreed with Panarin’s criticism of the Russian government.

Playing in just his fourth game this season, the 31-year-old Kinkaid was hardly tested as the Rangers got to most of the loose pucks, limited the Bruins’ break-ins and ability to control the puck in the offensive zone.

At the end, a Rangers player could be heard yelling: “That a boy, Keith!”

Recalled from the taxi squad on March 6 when Igor Shesterkin was injured, Kinkaid played in relief Thursday, stopping all 13 shots. On Saturday, he saw just 11 on goal in the first two periods.

Boston forward Jake DeBrusk, who had a goal Thursday after being benched and called out for his play this season by coach Bruce Cassidy, missed the game because he was in COVID-19 protocol.

Coming off a lackluster effort when they were decidedly outplayed on Thursday, the Rangers were ready from the start, hitting the Bruins early and controlled most of the first two periods.

Miller’s wrister from the right point ricocheted into the net off the far post, making it 1-0 just 3:06 into the game.

Kreider’s goal made it 2-0 in the second period when he one-timed Zibanejad’s pass from the right corner after the puck slid through the slot just past the stick of Jarred Tinordi’s diving attempt to block it.

HALAK HIGHLIGHTS

New York’s 1-0 edge after one period would have been more without two stellar stops by Halak. He made a left pad save on Alexis Lafreniere’s bid from the edge of the crease at the end of a New York power play, and stopped Kevin Rooney’s open shot from directly in front.

He also robbed Kreider’s two close chances on a Rangers power play midway into the second.

TUUKKA TIMETABLE

Cassidy didn’t have any update on No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask’s potential return during his morning videoconference with the media. Cassidy just said if Rask couldn’t travel that Halak would not play both games of a two-game trip to Pittsburgh.

Rask suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of last Sunday’s loss against New Jersey, reaching for his back as he skated quickly to the bench for an extra skater in the closing minutes.

Dan Vladar was the backup Saturday.

WHAT’S NEXT

Rangers: host the Flyers on Monday in the first matchup between the clubs at Madison Square Garden this season.

Bruins: at the Penguins on Monday. It’ll be the teams’ first meeting in Pittsburgh this season.

Recommended Stories

  • Rangers beat Bruins 4-0 in Panarin's first game back

    Chris Kreider scored his team-leading 14th goal, Artemi Panarin had an assist in his first game back since leaving the team, and the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 Saturday to halt a three-game losing streak. “You put him in the lineup and then it looks like we have more swagger,” Rangers coach David Quinn said. The Rangers went 4-5 while he was gone.

  • Increasingly Difficult Yearly Comps Are A Distraction; The Market Is Rolling

    This week's DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 80 (Carriers) Last week's DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 80 (Carriers) Three-month DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 75 (Carriers) The DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the market and estimate the negotiating power for rates between shippers and carriers. The Pricing Power Index is based on the following indicators: Load volumes: Absolute levels positive for carriers, momentum neutral The freight markets have reentered "chaos is business as usual" territory. There has been very little change to any of the major indices this week as the Outbound Tender Volume and Reject Indices have both walked along the x-axis for two weeks now. Since the winter blizzard disruption, tender volumes took a leg up and have remained elevated since. We seem to be near the natural peak in tender volumes (and rejections), but the spring freight season is upon us. Year-over-year comparisons are becoming increasingly more difficult given the 30% surge in volumes on the back of consumer panic buying and hoarding at the beginning of the pandemic. For this reason, two-year comparisons glean more meaningful insights throughout the rest of 1H21. After adjusting for counted rejected tenders, OTVI is up ~25% over 2019 and up ~13% over last year. The lasting impact of the winter storms is being felt in the reefer market. The power outages meant many goods were left without a way to manage their environment, putting many perishables and other goods at risk for spoilage or damage. Demand for reefer trailers exploded in Texas, with the Reefer Outbound Tender Volume Index for the state increasing over 50% in a 10-day stretch, potentially leaving a vacuum in other parts of the country. Over the past three months, growth in outbound reefer tender volumes (ROTVI.USA) has outpaced dry van growth, with the disparity accelerating during the storms. As a result of the imbalance, major produce regions like California, North Carolina and Florida have all seen severe reefer capacity shortages over the past two weeks. SONAR: VOTVI.USA (Blue); ROTVI.USA (Green) The significant produce harvests typically don't occur until April through June, so it's likely that when domestic produce begins to move in earnest, it could set up for a historic year for reefer carriers. I don't know how freight demand gets much better from here. President Biden signed the newest round of fiscal stimulus this week and $1,400 checks will be hitting American pockets as early as next week. Inventories remain decimated, the housing market is on fire, the industrial economy is recovering and the reopening of the economy is inching closer with every passing day. The vaccination efforts are extremely promising — 1-in-4 adult Americans has received at least one dose. SONAR: OTVI.USA (2020/21 – Blue; 2020 – Purple; 2019 – Green; 2018 – Orange) Tender rejections: Absolute levels positive for carriers, momentum neutral The Outbound Tender Reject Index (OTRI) declined marginally this week to 26.5%. OTRI has ranged up toward 30% four times over the past year, but never quite touched the handle. I believe we are near the natural ceiling for tender rejections, and this is evidenced by surging spot rates. From a geographic standpoint, there is simply not much to report this week. Markets around population centers on the West Coast and in the Northeast experienced very little change in tender rejections this week, while southern regions saw tightening capacity. I expect no material change to capacity through the middle of the year. We may see some downward pressure on tender rejections as routing guides are recalibrated and contract rates market toward spot, but capacity will remain difficult to source. SONAR: OTRI.USA (2020/21 – Blue; 2020 – Purple; 2019 – Green; 2018 – Orange) Spot rates: Absolute level and momentum positive for carriers The national dry van spot rate average showed basically no change this week, falling 1 red cent to $3.31/mile, inclusive of fuel. Much like with tender volumes and rejections, year-over-year comparisons are becoming more difficult. To a lesser degree, spot rates spiked with the panic buying and consumer hoarding this time last year. SONAR: MAPS Geographically, spot rates were a mixed bag this week with exactly half positive week-over-week. I believe we are nearing peak spot rates for this mini-cycle induced by the winter storms. Contract rates are quickly being marked up toward spot rates. This should lead to downward pressure on tender rejections and spot rates as routing guides are more fortified. Spot rates will remain elevated if the current environment of high demand and relatively scarce capacity remains. There are catalysts including new truck orders and the ending of social distancing measures that will add capacity, but the question remains when and how much. SONAR: TSTOPVRPM.USA (Blue – 2021; Green – 2020; 2019 – Orange) Economic stats: Momentum and absolute level neutral Several economic releases this week are worth noting. Weekly jobless claims were released Thursday and give us one of the best close-to-real-time indicators of the overall economy. Jobless claims matched consensus estimates this week. Jobless claims were 712,000, which came in below the consensus of 725,000, and decreased from 750,000 last week. Also on the positive side, there was good news in the form of continuing claims (a rough proxy for unemployment), which fell this week by 193,000 to 4.1 million (a new low in the COVID era). The latest unemployment report from February was very encouraging (the U.S. economy added 379,000 jobs in February) and suggests the economic recovery is gaining steam from an employment perspective. Initial jobless claims (weekly in 2020-21) Source: CNBC, U.S. Department of Labor Turning to consumer spending as measured by Bank of America weekly card (both debit and credit) spending data, total card spending in the latest week available increased by 9.7% year-over-year. The picture is slightly more optimistic when focusing on retail spending excluding auto, which was up 9.9% year-over-year last week. Overall card spending accelerated significantly this week from last week's 3.5% and is now matching the peak of 9.7% from several weeks ago. As we usually note, keep in mind there is an ongoing beneficial mix shift from cash to debit that is somewhat inflating these numbers. One can tell this is the case from the fact that debit card spending is currently running up 14% year-over-year and far outpacing credit card spending, which was up 6%. After consistently running deeply negative for months and being down precipitously in April, credit card spending does appear to have finally turned the corner. The main takeaways this week are that we are nearing the one-year mark from when COVID-19 became widespread in the U.S., which is dramatically altering the one-year growth figures. For this reason, Bank of America has introduced the two-year growth figures (compared to the same time in 2019 pre-pandemic), which can glean more insight in most cases. Good examples of this phenomenon are how airline spending improved dramatically this week on a one-year basis while the two-year comparison was consistent. Grocery, on the other hand, was the mirror opposite. Lastly, Bank of America believes that the February retail sales report could be weak based on its data, although this should be taken with a grain of salt because winter weather significantly dragged down the numbers. This is a temporary phenomenon and the data is already bouncing back aggressively as stated above. By category, online electronics (up 58% year-over-year this week) and online retail (up 58%) continue to be the standout performers. However, the former two categories have slowed meaningfully from their monthslong blistering pace but have settled in at a very high level. Other strong categories include home improvement, furniture, general merchandise and — for several weeks in a row now — department stores. The strong categories, as well as the weaker ones, have been remarkably persistent since the pandemic began, with the former weakening slightly and the latter improving gradually. We would note, however, that we expect a near-complete reversal and decisive change in terms of the winning and losing categories from a year-over-year growth perspective once a large number of Americans are vaccinated, likely sometime in the second or third quarter of 2021. In a major departure from the trend since March 2020, department store sales grew strongly last week, up 24% year-over-year. This is likely a function of stimulus payments juicing spending on the clothing, online electronics, general merchandise and home improvement categories, according to Bank of America. Grocery was up 0% year-over-year this week, the lowest increase in recent memory, which is notable. However, the two-year comp was up 11% so the weakness is almost certainly due to the massive bump in grocery spending at this time last year. Restaurant and bar spending only fell this week by 1% and is actually now flat on a two-year basis, which is fairly incredible. We expect this category to continue to improve as the weather warms and the COVID case counts fall. Finally, airlines, lodging, transit and entertainment continue to be the worst-performing categories by far, but all three categories are way up off the bottom. Lodging has actually dramatically improved recently. Airlines and entertainment are now declining by 30-50% year-over-year compared to the trough of down 90-100% in early April 2020. Again, much of the recent improvement is due to base effects as the two-year comparison is still down over 50% for each. Card spending by American consumers has a strong correlation with truckload volumes, so we will continue to monitor this data closely going forward. Source: Bank of America Securities Transportation stock indices: Absolute levels and momentum positive for carriers This past week was a great week for our transportation indexes. Parcels was the best performer at 6.8%, while truckload was the worst performer at 3.9%. For more information on the FreightWaves Freight Intel Group, please contact Kevin Hill at khill@freightwaves.com, Seth Holm at sholm@freightwaves.com or Andrew Cox at acox@freightwaves.com. Check out the newest episodes of our podcast, Great Quarter, Guys, here. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPPP Money Flowing To Transportation, Warehousing At Same Rate As BeforeNo Partners, No Problem: Nikola May Do Hydrogen Stations Solo© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bruins vs. Rangers highlights: B's offense sputters, musters only 18 shots in shutout loss

    The Boston Bruins offense couldn't do anything at all during their Saturday afternoon loss to the New York Rangers.

  • Rangers' Artemi Panarin will play Saturday vs. Bruins, ending nine-game leave of absence

    Rangers forward Artemi Panarin is in the lineup against the Bruins on Saturday, according to USA TODAY’s Vince Mercogliano.

  • Bruins vs. Rangers highlights: David Krejci nets first goal in big B's win

    The Boston Bruins rode a terrific offensive performance from their first two lines to a 4-0 victory over the New York Rangers.

  • Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers, 03/11/2021

  • Giants, Nate Solder agree to rework tackle's contract, though deal not done yet

    It sounds as if Nate Solder is very close to returning to the Giants’ offensive line in 2021.

  • Yahoo DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks

    There are plenty of Manchester City attackers on the fantasy radar for Saturday's three-game slate, and RotoWire's Chris Owen explains why Kevin De Bruyne remains the best choice.

  • Chiefs release starting linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz after Super Bowl implosion

    The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.

  • Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid can't join 76ers right away after COVID-19 exposure before All-Star Game

    Both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were ruled out of the All-Star Game late after being exposed to COVID-19.

  • Heat's Leonard fined, suspended for anti-Semitic slur

    "Meyers Leonard's comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league — equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect — at all times moving forward."

  • Gordon Hayward opens up about why he left the Boston Celtics in recent blog

    The former Boston forward talked about why he chose the Charlotte Hornets this offseason in a recent post.

  • Packers free more cap space by restructuring Billy Turner’s contract

    The Packers are creating more cap space by restructuring the deal of Billy Turner.

  • This Bears 2021 mock draft sends help to offense with first four picks

    The Bears get a big boost on offense in this new 2021 NFL mock draft.

  • Watch: Dustin Johnson's tee shot at 17 hits flagstick, bounces into water

    Dustin Johnson's tee shot Saturday at TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole was too good, as his ball hit the stick and went into the water.

  • Liensberger wins Are slalom, Shiffrin left chasing record

    Austria's newly-crowned world champion Katharina Liensberger won the second World Cup slalom in Are on Saturday after Mikaela Shiffrin made a costly error in her bid for a record-equalling discipline victory.

  • Steelers unable to tender special teams ace, OLB due to salary cap restrictions

    Pittsburgh Steelers feeling the repercussions of the salary cap situation.

  • Packers clear over $8 million in salary cap space with three moves

    The Packers are at roughly $1.3 million over the cap after making three big moves on Friday.

  • Transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid

    In the latest transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid is apparently something which could happen. Seriously.

  • The Patriots had to bring back Cam Newton, but he can't be Bill Belichick's only QB option in 2021

    Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo? Draft a QB in the first round? Regardless of what New England does to address its most important position, the first step was re-signing Cam Newton.