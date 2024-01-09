Artemi Panarin with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks
Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks, 01/08/2024
Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks, 01/08/2024
No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington face off for the national title.
Let's look at the top 11 NBA contenders from a couple of different lenses.
The Dolphins will be shorthanded on defense in a playoff game expected to be played in frigid conditions.
Barkley enters another offseason without long-term security and the franchise tag hanging over his head.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
It's the fourth title game matchup of undefeated teams in the four-team playoff era.
Every Super Bowl is a gem, but not all Super Bowl matchups are created equal.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap every game from the final week of regular season action around the NFL and give their immediate reactions and takeaways as we look ahead to Wild Card weekend. Fitz and Frank start by highlighting some of the most important outcomes, including the Buffalo Bills taking the AFC East, the Houston Texans winning the AFC South, the Green Bay Packers making the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys getting the 2 seed and the Philadelphia Eagles continuing to look like a bad football team. Later, Fitz and Frank cover each and every Week 18 game, as they go back and forth on the Jacksonville Jaguars' meltdown, the Atlanta Falcons and the firing of Arthur Smith, Antonio Pierce showing up big once again and much more. The duo finish off the show by doing a rapid Wild Card preview. Fitz and Frank discuss their expectations for the first round of playoff games next weekend.
The Josh Allen experience was on full display in a wild first half in Miami.
Brandon Aubrey went 35-of-35 to start the season for the Cowboys, and was just two field goals away from matching the NFL’s all-time record.
The Dolphins are going to be missing two major weapons in the AFC East championship game.
The Colts and Texans are playing a true postseason eliminator.
Salter entered the transfer portal after Liberty's Fiesta Bowl loss to Oregon.
The Golden State Warriors' trying season got a bit worse.
Michigan got caught stealing signs, plain and simple. But does the Wolverines’ season deserve an asterisk? Nope.
Both teams are 7-7 against the total this season.
The fight will reportedly take place on March 9.
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine to talk through the two spectacular games from last night and start discussing the trade landscape as the deadline nears.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Today's edition includes the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18, North America's newest professional sports league, the nerdiest title game yet, and more.