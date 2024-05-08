Art but make it sports, Penn State edition

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – To fans, sports is an art.

It’s an art to choose the best game-day outfit and to lay out the perfect big game food spread. There’s nothing more picturesque than your TV screen filling with a celebration from your favorite player after scoring the game-winning touchdown. It’s all an art.

There are also photographic moments from sporting events that look just like art as if they could be hung in the Louvre or The Met.

An account on X has leaned into this philosophy and has been posting side-by-side photos of famous works of art, typically paintings, and sports moments. The resemblance of some of these iconic sports moments to the art is uncanny, whether because of the poses of the subjects or the colors of the scenes.

Drawing inspiration from @ArtButSports on X, here are some moments from Penn State athletics that resemble iconic works of art:

First up, the Nittany Lion

The Nittany Lion statue was installed at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

A Bonhams employee displays ‘Chat a la balle’ by Jean Metzinger during a media opportunity at Bonhams auction rooms in London, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The painting estimated at 18,000-25,000 UK Pounds (22,000-31,000 US Dollars) will go on sale in the Impressionist and Modern Art Sale on Oct. 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The Nittany Lion is a bit more intimidating than Jean Metzinger’s seemingly docile house cat in ‘Chat a la balle’.

Penn State’s Carter Starocci, right, takes on Ohio State’s Rocco Welsh in their 174-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Minoan Boxing Boys. Fresco Art in Akrotiri. Ancient and important archaeological on the Greek island of Santorini. Depicts two boys fighting in a Greek boxing match. Circa 3rd-2nd century BC. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Two different sports with similar premises. On the left, Penn State’s Carter Starocci battles for an NCAA wrestling championship. On the right, two Minoan boys are shown participating in an ancient boxing match.

DUBLIN, IRELAND – AUGUST 30: Angelo Mangiro #66 and Austin Johnson #99 of Penn State celebrate with the Dan Rooney Trophy after victory over UCF in the Croke Park Classic American Football match between Penn State v Central Florida at Croke Park Stadium on August 30, 2014 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Patrick Bolger/Getty Images)

A Christie’s employee looks at Roy Lichtenstein’s Kiss III painting at Christie’s auction house in London, Friday, March 1, 2019. The painting is estimated to sell at 30 million pounds sterling ($39million) as part of the Post-War and Contemporary Art sale. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

True love. On the left, Penn State player Austin Johnson embraces the Dan Rooney Trophy and on the right, Roy Lichtenstein’s ‘Kiss III’ shows a couple sharing a kiss.

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) celebrates with cornerback Kalen King (4) after forcing Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) to fumble the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Painting titled ‘Triple Portrait of Cardinal de Richelieu’ by Philippe de Champaigne (1602-1674) a French Baroque era painter and exponent of the French School. Dated 17th Century. (Photo by: Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

On the left, Penn State’s Chop Robinson is in the middle of a celebration with two teammates during a game against Rutgers. On the right, artist Philippe de Champaigne has created a full profile in one image of Cardinal de Richelieu, a bishop in France, in ‘Triple Portrait of Cardinal de Richelieu’.

STATE COLLEGE, PA – NOVEMBER 11: Penn State head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts to a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Beaver Stadium on November 11, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

ITALY – JUNE 08: Tragedy mask, fragment of fresco from Villa Arianna in the ancient city of Stabiae, Castellammare di Stabia, Campania, Italy. Roman civilisation, 1st century AD. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

Emotions can get high in sports and art is great for immortalizing those feelings. On the left, Penn State Head Coach James Franklin reacts to something during a game against rivals Michigan. On the right, this fragment from a larger work found in an ancient Italian city shares a similar expression to Franklin.

Penn State coach Mike Rhoades reacts to an official’s call during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

TOPSHOT – Aerial view of Brazilian landmark Christ the Redeemer, which celebrates 91 years since its construction in Rio de Janeiro, on October 12, 2022. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

These outstretched arms have vastly different implications and meanings, but they share similar shapes in the placement of arms. On the left, Penn State men’s basketball Head Coach Mike Rhoades reacts to a call during a game against Ohio State. On the right is a photo of the iconic ‘Christ the Redeemer’ statue in Rio de Janeiro.

Penn State tight end Theo Johnson (84) warms up for an NCAA college football game against Delaware, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

The stoning of Saint Stephen, 12th century, fresco inside the Benedictine Convent of St John (UNESCO World Heritage List, 1983), Mustair, Engadin, Canton of Graubunden, Switzerland, detail. (Photo by Albert Ceolan / De Agostini Picture Library via Getty Images)

These subjects share similar hand placement, but one person is preparing for a football game and the other is depicting a much more serious event. On the left, Penn State’s Theo Johnson prepares to catch a ball while warming up for a game. On the right, a subject is pictured during the stoning of Saint Stephen, who is known as the first martyr of Christianity.

Penn State coach Mike Rhoades,left, gives instructions to Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game with Illinois Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

The visitation, the Virgin Mary visits her cousin Elisabeth, scene from Life of St Nicholas of Tolentino, 1320-1325, by an unknown artist, fresco, Chapel of St Nicholas, Basilica of St Nicholas of Tolentino, Tolentino, Marche, Italy, 15th century.

A couple of serious conversations. On the left, Rhoades coaches Ace Baldwin Jr. On the right, the Virgin Mary is depicted meeting with her cousin.

STATE COLLEGE, PA – NOVEMBER 11: A general view of the Stripe Out themed stadium as the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan Wolverines take the field before the game at Beaver Stadium on November 11, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

A woman takes a picture on June 20, 2019 at the retrospective exhibition of French artist Yves Klein entitled “Yves Klein, des cris bleus…” held at the Soulages museum from June 21 to November 3, 2019 in Rodez. (Photo by PASCAL PAVANI / AFP) (Photo credit should read PASCAL PAVANI/AFP via Getty Images)

On the left, Beaver Stadium is covered in blue and white stripes for a home game against Michigan. On the right, artist Yves Klein utilizes the color blue and the whiteness of the blank space in ‘Yves Klein, des cris bleus’.

College Football: Aerial view of Penn State players in huddle with Antonio Shelton (55) in the middle before game vs Michigan at Beaver Stadium. University Park, PA 10/19/2019 CREDIT: Fred Vuich (Photo by Fred Vuich /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X162988 TK1 )

A Sotheby’s employee walks past David Annesley’s ‘Untitled (Circle)’, 1966 in London, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013. From Sept. 4th until 11th the auction house is to hold an exhibition of British art curated by 1960’s gallerist Kasmin, called The New Situation: Art in London in the Sixties. A selection of works will be offered for sale, and a number loaned from distinguished collections. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

In the middle of a circle. On the left, Antonio Shelton runs in the middle of a Penn State huddle ahead of a Penn State game. On the right, a worker walks by the piece ‘Untitled (Circle)’ by David Annesley.

