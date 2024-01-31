Art Rooney: Steelers hope to stay in current stadium "for a long time"

The Steelers opened what originally was known as Heinz Field in 2001, after playing for 30 seasons in Three Rivers Stadium. With 23 campaigns now played in what is now known as Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers have no plans to try to build a new home, any time soon.

Earlier this week, Steelers owner Art Rooney II made it clear during a press conference with reporters that the goal is to upgrade, not replace, the venue.

"We are going through a stadium assessment at this point, really looking at what it's going to take to be in this stadium for the next 10, 20 years, whatever it's going to be," Rooney said, via Steelers.com. "It's a process. Hired some consultants to help us look at it. We like the stadium, think it's a great facility. With the right kinds of improvements, [it] can continue to be our home for a long time."

The last time the Steelers built a new stadium, they were able to construct it next to the current one. The next new stadium could go on the Three Rivers Stadium footprint while they continue to play in their current venue. Since there's no alternative stadium in Pittsburgh, they'd have to be able to keep playing where they are while they build where they will be.

Regardless, it appears that the Steelers will play in their current home for much longer than they played in their last one.