Art Rooney: Steelers would like to extend Ben Roethlisberger’s contract

In 2019, Ben Roethlisberger will the final year of his current contract. The Steelers would like to keep that from happening.

In an interview with Steelers.com, Steelers owner (and owner and operator of Steelers.com) Art Rooney II acknowledges the obvious.

“[W]e’d like to extend Ben’s contract,” Rooney said. “I always hate to predict the timing of those things, but that’s certainly something that is on the agenda for this offseason. Yes, the good news is that you certainly look around the league now and quarterbacks are playing at a high level into their 40s. I wouldn’t have expected that years ago, so I feel good about where Ben is physically, mentally, his ability to be a productive player for multiple years. So, I think we feel good about trying to extend his contract.”

It’s easy to say, “We’d like to extend his contract.” It’s not as easy to come up with the right number.

Roethlisberger is due to receive a $5 million roster bonus on March 19, along with a base salary of $12 million in 2019. That’s a total payout (math is hard) of $17 million for the year, along with a cap number of $23.2 million.

So what would it take to extend Roethlisberger’s deal? With the top of the market currently at $33.5 million and guys like Derek Carr making $25 million, Roethlisberger should want at least $28 million per year, the average paid to Kirk Cousins by the Vikings a year ago.

Under Roethlisberger’s current deal, he earns an average of $21.85 million per year. That’s been a very good arrangement for the Steelers, and Roethlisberger may want his next contract to make up for the fact that the Steelers have gotten franchise-quarterback performance from a guy who makes much less than other quarterbacks, franchise or otherwise.

Roethlisberger’s leverage would be to play year-to-year under the tag, which would result in a 2020 one-year contract of $27.84 million and a 2021 tender of $33.4 million. Those numbers also could lay the foundation for his minimum position on a new deal: Three years, $78.24 million, the sum of what he’ll make if he indeed proceeds one year at a time.

That’s an average of $26 million per year. For anything less than that, Roethsliberger should say, “Thanks but not thanks.”