Art Rooney II: Steelers “more than likely” playing Hall of Fame Game

Steelers fans won’t be able to see their team on the field for a while, but it appears they’ll get first dibs on seeing their team in the 2020 preseason.

As we learned last weekend, former Steelers coach Bill Cowher will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer as part of its Centennial Class and there’s expected to be more Steelers flavor in Canton this year. Safety Troy Polamalu is a strong candidate through the traditional process in his first year of eligibility, former guard Alan Faneca is also finalist for election and safety Donnie Shell could join Cowher as part of that 2020-only group.

Given all of those ties, it’s no surprise to hear Steelers owner Art Rooney II say his team will almost certainly be in Ohio to play this year’s Hall of Fame Game.

“There’s a pretty good chance we will be playing the Hall of Fame Game this year,” Rooney said on ESPN 970, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “There’s nothing firm yet, but we have been giving indications so we should probably be planning on it. It’s not official yet, but I think it’s more than likely — let’s put it that way.”

Word on who the Steelers will face may have to wait until the full classes are announced, but the relatively short distance between Pittsburgh and Canton will likely mean the other side’s fans are outnumbered on gameday.