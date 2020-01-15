Art Rooney II “optimistic” Kevin Colbert returns for 2020 season

After the Steelers signed head coach Mike Tomlin to an extension in July, General Manager Kevin Colbert was asked whether he’d also be signing an extension before his contract expires in April.

Colbert said he wouldn’t sign one and would continue in his job on a year-to-year basis. Colbert added that he didn’t expect to leave anytime soon “and as long as I still love what I do I can see myself continuing to do it.”

Steelers owner Art Rooney II isn’t looking to change the status quo either, although a deal for the 2020 season still needs to be worked out to ensure Colbert remains on the job.

“I’m optimistic about Kevin being back next year,” Tomlin said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We have to get something done. The sooner, the better.”

Colbert has worked for the Steelers since 2000 and he moved into his current job in 2010.