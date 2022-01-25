Art Rooney II “not opposed to considering a change” to playoff OT rules

The Chiefs’ win over the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs has revived debate about whether the NFL’s overtime rules for the postseason should change in order to allow for both teams to possess the ball regardless of how the first possession turns out.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid showed support for such a change on Monday, which is no surprise given the Chiefs proposed that tweak a few years ago. That proposal didn’t pass, obviously, but it could come up again this offseason and Steelers owner Art Rooney II said that he’s open to that possibility.

“I am not opposed to considering a change to the overtime rule to allow both teams one possession prior to it being sudden death,” Rooney said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I would only want to consider that change for the playoffs.”

Rooney said he would want the NFL Competition Committee to review any proposed changes before he’d make a final decision on a proposed change. For now, that amendment and that decision are purely hypothetical matters but things could be more concrete later in the offseason.

