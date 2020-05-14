Former Steelers linebacker James Harrison claims that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin gave Harrison “an envelope” after the league imposed a $75,000 fine on Harrison for an illegal hit in 2010 against Browns receiver Mohamed Massaquoi.

The Steelers have issued a statement on the matter from team president Art Rooney II.

“I am very certain nothing like this ever happened,” Rooney said in a statement from the Steelers to PFT. “I have no idea why James would make a comment like this but there is simply no basis for believing anything like this.”

Tomlin has not yet commented on the matter. The league office has declined comment.

Rooney defended Harrison in the aftermath of the imposition of the fine.

“I think the play was a legal hit,” Rooney said. “It’s on the borderline, though.”

If Harrison is telling the truth, what happened is well on the wrong side of the borderline. Officially, however, the Steelers reject Harrison’s version of the events.

Art Rooney II: “No basis” for believing James Harrison’s claims originally appeared on Pro Football Talk