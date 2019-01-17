Art Rooney II: Lack of average kicker “inexplicable”

The Steelers pulled the plug on kicker Chris Boswell before the final game of the regular season in a move that many felt was long overdue.

Boswell missed seven field goals and five extra points over the first 15 games of the season and some of those misses came in close losses that could have gone the other way had he been more accurate. During a conversation with reporters on Wednesday, Steelers owner Art Rooney mentioned several things that the team needs to do better in 2019 but put kicking at the top of the list.

“No. 1 was the lack of even an average kicking game,” Rooney said, via the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. “For some inexplicable reasons, our kicker went from one of the best in the league to one of the worst in the league. Games we won close last year we didn’t win this year.”

The Steelers signed Boswell to a four-year extension before the 2018 season, but seeing that deal to its end doesn’t feel too likely given how things went last year.