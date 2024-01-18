Art Rooney II confirms Steelers plan to extend Mike Tomlin

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said at his end-of-season press conference today that he expects to work out a contract extension, and afterward his boss said the same.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the Steelers “plan to extend Mike’s contract.”

The 2024 season is the last year on Tomlin's current deal, but from all indications both he and the team remain committed to each other for the long term. The 51-year-old Tomlin has been the Steelers' head coach since 2007.

Still, at some point the Rooney family is going to insist that Tomlin needs to advance in the playoffs to keep his job security. This was the seventh consecutive season that the Steelers failed to win a playoff game, something they're not accustomed to in Pittsburgh: The last time the Steelers went seven years in a row without winning a playoff game was 1965 to 1971. Tomlin is still doing enough to keep his job, but he may need to do more in 2024.