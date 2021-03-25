Art Rooney II: Bringing back Ben Roethlisberger always was our goal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Steelers entered the offseason not certain who would play quarterback for them in 2021. That question was answered earlier this month when Ben Roethlisberger agreed to a new contract that reduced the $41.25 million cap hit the Steelers couldn’t afford to carry on their books this season.

“We wanted Ben back and the key to it was being able to restructure his contract that allowed us to keep Ben and sign other players,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said on a fan chat Thursday afternoon, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “Ben cooperated with that and was willing to make changes in his contract. That allowed us to keep him on the team this year.

“That was always our goal. I thought Ben had a very good year last year for somebody coming off arm surgery. I think hopefully he’ll have an even better year this year with another year under his belt in terms of recovery from that arm surgery.”

Roethlisberger, 39, completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 2,800 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in the Steelers’ 11-0 start. But he went 1-4 in his final five starts of the season, including a wild-card playoff loss to the Browns. (Roethlisberger sat out a Week 17 game against the Browns.)

In his final five starts of 2020, Roethlisberger completed only 63.2 percent of his passes for 1,504 yards with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

But the Steelers lack a clear heir apparent to their longtime quarterback, who gives them their best chance to win in 2021.

Art Rooney II: Bringing back Ben Roethlisberger always was our goal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • UFC 260 breakdown: What’s different about Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou rematch?

    MMA Junkie fight analyst Dan Tom takes a closer look at the UFC 260 title fight rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

  • Ahead of UFC 260, ‘quitting is not an option’ for Tyron Woodley. He’s ‘got to go out on top’

    Despite losing three fights in a row, "The Chosen One" isn't thinking about stopping.

  • NBA buyout season begins: Best players who could be available

    The trade deadline has officially passed, which means it's now 'buyout season' with high-profile players that were on the market and didn't get traded now becoming potential hot commodities. Likewise, some good players who got traded to bad ...

  • Sean O’Malley: Jake Paul has to beat Ben Askren ‘to show he’s a legitimate boxer’

    Sean O'Malley sees Jake Paul's upcoming boxing match against Ben Askren as a must-win matchup for the YouTube star.

  • For underrated Stipe Miocic, it’s all about winning and paying the bills

    Miocic isn't trying to scare any fans away, but if you’re not enamored with him for any reason, he’s not about to try to win you over.

  • Sean O’Malley gives prediction for Ben Askren and Jake Paul boxing match

    UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley gave his prediction for the upcoming boxing match between Ben Askren and YouTube sensation Jake Paul. Askren has an impressive grappling and combat sports resume. He's an Olympian in freestyle wrestling, a two-time NCAA Division I National Champion wrestler, and the former Bellator MMA and ONE FC welterweight champion. He retired from mixed martial arts in October 2019 after losing to Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 162. Paul has a 2-0 record as a professional boxer, winning both bouts by knockout. O'Malley was asked about the April 17 boxing match during Wednesday's UFC 260 Media Day. He's excited for the bout and hopes to somehow be in attendance. Hear what "Sugar" had to say about the match-up. TRENDING > Champion boxer Claressa Shields talks to Joe Rogan about transition to MMA (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NCAA March Madness betting reset: Does it still make sense to bet Gonzaga? Can Michigan make a Final Four?

    There's plenty of drama in the West and East regions, which play Sunday.

  • Screaming rows and threats to sue: How a humdrum tennis match turned ugly

    The growing tension between the ATP Tour and a group of dissatisfied players came to a head on Wednesday night as Vasek Pospisil — the leader of the dissenting group — exited the Miami Open amid an expletive-filled rant at chair umpire Arnaud Gabas. Unusually for an angry player, Pospisil was not complaining about a line-call — but rather about the ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi. “An hour and a half yesterday, the chair of the ATP f---ing screaming at me in a player meeting for trying to unite the players,” said Pospisil, after losing the first set against the USA’s McKenzie McDonald. “For an hour and a half. The leader of the ATP. Get him out here. F------ a------.” Gabas replied: “That’s enough. If you need to say something to him, then outside this court.” To which Pospisil said, “Why am I here? If you wanna default me I’ll gladly sue this whole organisation.” Men's grand slams must be three sets - it is the only way to save Roger Federer and Andy Murray The outburst came after several days of meetings had failed to produce a united platform from which the players could challenge the ATP leadership. There have been gripes aplenty — about everything from prize money in Miami, which is down by 60 per cent, to the frozen rankings system and the protocols within the tournaments’ various bio-bubbles. As ever in tennis, though, it is one thing to identify the problems and another to fix them. This sport is a nest of interlocking systems — which might be a good thing if those systems worked together seamlessly. Unfortunately, as the former ATP chairman Etienne de Villiers said this week, “Everyone distrusts everyone else. To use a very eloquent Wordsworthian expression, it’s a ratf---.” Telegraph Sport understands Gaudenzi made this very point to Pospisil when the two men met at a players’ meeting on the basketball court in Miami on Tuesday night, with an audience that also included ATP chief executive Massimo Calvelli. Gaudenzi and Calvelli had been at dinner when they were called in to see Pospisil by a couple of players. According to sources, the meeting can be summed up as Pospisil listing his grievances, and then Gaudenzi challenging him to give the solutions and asking if he really thought that tennis’s deep-seated issues — which were spelled out this week in a Bloomberg report — could be so easily solved. (The Bloomberg report suggested that the key problem lies in tennis “accounting for only 1.3 per cent of the total value of global sports TV and media rights, a smaller share than golf, hockey, or cricket”.) Who came off better or worse from the basketball-court meeting will be a matter of opinion. Almost everyone in tennis agrees the ATP leadership have been all but invisible during the Covid crisis. On the other hand, Pospisil seems to have been struggling to create a convincing alternative to the ATP’s admittedly distant way of doing things, and his explosion on the court can hardly be described as statesmanlike. As for the meeting itself, the Open Court website reported: “Gaudenzi and company really went after him [Pospisil]. They called him things like ‘ignorant’, ‘uneducated’ – lovely stuff like that.” Open Court reporter Stephanie Myles added that Pospisil was reportedly in tears afterwards and was still “shaken up” when he went on court. Pospisil posted an apology after the match on social media. “I want to sincerely apologise for my behaviour on the court in Miami earlier today,” he said. “I disrespected the game I love and for that I am truly sorry. By way of explanation, I felt deeply unnerved during a meeting between players and ATP executives last night, and I underestimated the toll those emotions took on me until I stepped onto the court today.”

  • Report: Rockets trade Victor Oladipo to Heat for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk

    Victor Oladipo is headed to Miami.

  • NBA trade deadline tracker: Victor Oladipo to Heat; Kyle Lowry staying with Raptors

    The NBA trade deadline had a flurry of moves, including Victor Oladipo reportedly headed to the Miami Heat and Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets.

  • NBA trade deadline Live-reaction blog

    HoopsHype's salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan is providing updates and reactions on each major event at the trade deadline.

  • Reinvigorated Miesha Tate reveals UFC title ambitions: I know I have the style to beat Amanda Nunes

    Returning Miesha Tate is not just itching to compete, she wants to become UFC women's bantamweight champion again.

  • Trade deadline passes, and Kyle Lowry remains with Raptors

    Kyle Lowry stayed with the Toronto Raptors, and the Miami Heat got Victor Oladipo instead. Lowry - perhaps the biggest prize on the market - did not get traded, the Raptors apparently unable to find enough assets to their liking. Miami was one of the biggest pursuers for Lowry, who they may still target as a free agent later this year, wound up adding Oladipo from the Houston Rockets.

  • Report: Pelicans deal JJ Redick to Mavericks, keeping Lonzo Ball

    The Mavericks pick up a shooter for their playoff run.

  • The Latest: Kisner makes it 8 in a row and eliminates Thomas

    Make it eight in a row for Kevin Kisner. The defending champion in the Dell Technologies Match Play built a big lead over Justin Thomas and then hung on to beat the No. 2 seed in 17 holes. Kisner won his eight straight match.

  • Isner calls for transparency on ATP prize money cuts

    Former Wimbledon semi-finalist John Isner has called on the ATP Tour to give players a clearer picture of the decision-making process behind cuts to prize money, though the American walked back some of his fiery criticism from last month. Isner had lashed out at the men's governing body on Twitter after the Miami Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event, cut its total prize purse by 60%, with the singles champions getting a cheque of $300,110, down from $1.35 million in 2019. The former world number eight called the ATP a "broken system" and demanded a "true audit" of tournaments' finances, saying tennis was "plagued by conflict and lack of transparency".

  • Report: Cowboys won't re-sign DE Aldon Smith after surprise return to NFL in 2020

    Aldon Smith will reportedly be exploring other opportunities in free agency.

  • Miesha Tate returns: Former UFC champ ends retirement, meets Marion Reneau on July 17

    Miesha Tate will make a return to the octagon nearly five years after she hung up her gloves.

  • The 5 most transformed offenses coming out of NFL free agency

    Matt Harmon looks at five NFL offenses that are the most transformed after the opening of free agency including what could be a fantasy football hotspot in the New York Giants.