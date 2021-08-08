Art and music events umbrellaed under north country arts festival

Aug. 8—POTSDAM — Every year, the St. Lawrence County Arts Council, or SLC Arts, puts on a variety of events showcasing local artists and musicians. This year, however, for the first time, all these events will be umbrellaed underneath the North Country Arts Festival.

Popular events such as the Artists Studio Tour, PorchFest, the Remington Arts Festival, and the Ives Park Concert Series are now all part of the North Country Arts Festival taking place later this summer from early September to early October.

Maggie M. McKenna, executive director of SLC Arts, said that before all these events came together under one festival, "we had a lot of trouble marketing them, so we figured that combining them into one festival would give us more opportunity to cast a wider net to have more impactful business sponsorship opportunities."

Now, she said, "We're taking all of our existing big events and making them into one large marketing effort."

Ms. McKenna said that the North Country Arts Festival is a "monthlong, countywide event" meant to bring the north country together to celebrate the arts.

According to the SLC Arts website, slcartscouncil.org, the festival kicks off with the Ives Park Concert Series and Art Market on Saturday, Sept. 4, from noon to 6 p.m. The same day, PorchFest will be happening from noon to 5 p.m. in Potsdam and at the same time in Canton on Sept. 5.

This is followed by three weekends of the Artists Studio Tour. On Sept. 11 to 12, studio tours of local artists will take place in Colton, Parishville, Pierrepont, and Piercefield. On Sept. 18 to 19, tours will be in Ogdensburg, Gouverneur, Canton, Lisbon, and DeKalb. On Sept. 25 to 26, they will be in Potsdam, Massena, Madrid, and Waddington.

The North Country Arts Festival will finish with the Remington Arts Festival, with events held in Canton from Thursday, Sept. 30, to Sunday, Oct. 3. This will include an art show and sale in the park that Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ms. McKenna said "the arts industry in the north country is a lot bigger than I think our community and the outside regions realize. So, this festival is really important for our region to be able to showcase and create an arts destination here in St. Lawrence County."

For more information about the North Country Arts Festival, visit slcartscouncil.org.