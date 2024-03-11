Art Hains, Wyatt Wheeler react to Missouri State firing Dana Ford, possible candidates

Legendary Missouri State play-by-play announcer Art Hains and News-Leader reporter Wyatt Wheeler react to the firing of men's basketball coach Dana Ford.

The two talk about what led to Ford's firing in addition to looking at the early names they're hearing connected to Missouri State's vacant position.

Hains and Wheeler also discuss what they're hearing about the process of hiring a new men's basketball coach following Missouri State's recent announcement that Dr. Richard "Biff" Williams will become the university's next president in July.

Wyatt Wheeler and Art Hains react to Dana Ford's firing

