Art experiences abound in Batesville

Aug. 9—BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Art Council invites the public to enjoy three events in August.

In conjunction the Umbrella Sky Project art installation, BAAC is featuring two special events under the Umbrellas, in addition to their annual meeting to be held at Izzy's.

From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 14, Indianapolis' top-rated comedian/magician Daniel Lusk will entertain children and their parents with two 45-minute shows, incorporating both comedy and close-up magic, during the Batesville Farmer's Market. The event is free and open to the public.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, August 28, The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America, Airlifter Brass Quintet, returns to Batesville for an outdoor concert.

These gifted musicians proudly represent the skill and professionalism of the United States Air Force as musical ambassadors before military and civilian audiences throughout the band's 10-state performance region.

Bring a lawn chair and help honor local veterans!

In the event of rain, the performance will be moved to the Batesville High School auditorium.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, the public is invited to join board members for BAAC's annual meeting.

This annual event is an opportunity for the BAAC to thank the Batesville community for its support, preview the upcoming year's programming and honor some very deserving community members. Appetizers and small desserts will be provided. Cash bar will be available. Doors will open at 6:30 for mingling, and the program begins at 7:15 p.m.

BAAC Executive Director Sarah Heppner encourages those wanting to learn more about BAAC to attend.

"This evening is always a great time as we gather, recap all of the great programming we've been able to bring to the community through both our Arts in Education Program in our schools and through our events," she said. "Of course, this has been a very special year with our third year of Indianapolis Star Spangled Symphony and our Umbrella Sky installation, and we are so grateful to outgoing President Ethel Rodriguez and her team for all the work they put in to bring this to Batesville. We also look forward to welcoming Kendra Baslar as our new President for the 2021-2022 season."

Information provided — Information provided