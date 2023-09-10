Was Art Briles at OU football game vs. SMU? Sooners fans upset at seeing disgraced coach

Art Briles has not worked in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations.

Art Briles, college football's resident pariah and father-in-law of OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, was spotted on the field before OU's 28-11 win against SMU on Saturday night at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The former Baylor head coach, who was fired in 2016 for his handling of multiple sexual assaults by football players, was photographed wearing a crimson OU shirt while talked with Lebby, who was on the Baylor coaching staff during that tumultuous time.

Sooner fans on social pleaded with the OU administration, including head football coach Brent Venables and athletic director Joe Castiglione, not to allow Briles near the team.

Venables was asked about Briles' visit in his postgame news conference and said he wasn't aware of it, but the situation was "being dealt with."

Art Briles is here pic.twitter.com/HmDoaxjZQ9 — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) September 10, 2023

Letting Art Briles be associated with your university in any capacity in 2023 is certainly a choice



and not a good one https://t.co/f45Duxa1nj — Davis Potter (@DavisEPotter) September 10, 2023

That @CoachVenables preaches culture & doing things the right way then lets this POS on the sideline, in OU gear no less, disturbs me to no end. Art Briles shouldn’t be within 50 miles of our team. #BoomerSooner #OU pic.twitter.com/PolHI8M5wv — CK (@apocalypse_boss) September 10, 2023

Brent Venables says he didn't know Art Briles was on #Sooners sidelines. Says it's "being dealt with." — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) September 10, 2023

Even after his exit from Baylor, Briles has remained involved in football, albeit with brief stops.

Briles lasted four days as Grambling's offensive coordinator before resigning in early 2022.

Briles was announced as the head coach last month for the upstart International Football Alliance's team based in Dallas that is set to begin play in 2024.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football fans upset at seeing Art Briles in Sooners apparel at game