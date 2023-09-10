Art Briles was at Oklahoma game against SMU. Brent Venables says it is 'being dealt with'

Art Briles, college football's resident pariah and father-in-law of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, was spotted on the field after Oklahoma's 28-11 win against SMU on Saturday night at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The former Baylor head coach, who was fired in 2016 for his handling of multiple sexual assaults by football players, was photographed wearing a crimson OU shirt while talking with Lebby, who was on the Baylor coaching staff during that tumultuous time.

Sooner fans on social pleaded with the OU administration, including head football coach Brent Venables and athletic director Joe Castiglione, not to allow Briles near the team.

Art Briles is here pic.twitter.com/HmDoaxjZQ9 — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) September 10, 2023

Venables was asked about Briles' visit in his postgame news conference and said he wasn't aware of it, but the situation was "being dealt with."

"That’s my father-in-law," Lebby told reporters after the game. "That’s the grandfather to my two kids. So he was down with our entire family after the game, well after the game."

Castiglione, in statement sent to reporters late Saturday night, said he "was just as disappointed as many of our fans when I learned of the postgame situation tonight. It shouldn’t have happened and it was my expectation it never would, based on boundaries we previously set. I’ve addressed it with the appropriate staff."

Art Briles has not worked in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations.

Even after his exit from Baylor, Briles has remained involved in football, albeit with brief stops.

Briles lasted four days as Grambling's offensive coordinator before resigning in early 2022.

Briles was announced as the head coach last month for the upstart International Football Alliance's team based in Dallas that is set to begin play in 2024.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Art Briles' on-field cameo addressed by Oklahoma coach Brent Venables