Art Briles is out at Grambling State 4 days after being hired

Art Briles (Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Art Briles is out.

Four days after being hired as Grambling State's offensive coordinator, the controversial coach has left the program. Briles confirmed the news in a statement moments after a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want," Briles' statement reads. I have the utmost respect (for) the university, and your players."

Briles was fired as Baylor's head coach in 2016 amid a sexual assault scandal under his watch. His hiring at Grambling State under head coach Hue Jackson was met with widespread criticism, including from revered former quarterback Doug Williams, who went on to win a Super Bowl with Washington after starring at GSU.

Williams, who now works as a senior adviser for Washington Commanders, also spent two separate stints as Grambling State's head coach. He told the Washington Post last week that he couldn't support the program as along as Briles was on staff.

“I don’t know Art Briles. I’ve never met him in my life,” Williams said. “But the situation, nobody else would hire him for whatever reason. I don’t know why Grambling State had to go be the one to hire him, so I’m not a fan at all.”