Art Barry, two-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion team owner, passes away

THOMPSON, Conn. — Art Barry, a two-time champion in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour as a car owner, passed away Tuesday at the age of 86.

Barry, who was well known for his work as a Modified chassis builder in the Northeast, fielded Modifieds for a variety of drivers through the decades.

He enjoyed his most success on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour during the early 2000s when he partnered with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Mike Stefanik. The pairing won back-to-back NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championships in 2001 and ‘02, scoring five victories during that two-year span.

The pairing added a sixth victory together in 2003 before going their separate ways ahead of the 2004 season, which Barry spent helping his son Ken Barry during his rookie season on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

Cars fielded by Barry scored several marquee victories through the years, with his drivers earning wins in events at Stafford Motor Speedway, Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, Martinsville Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

In addition to Stefanik, drivers who raced for Barry include Brett Bodine, Mike McLaughlin, Jeff Fuller, Rick Fuller, Reggie Ruggiero, Mike Ewanitsko and Jon McKennedy, among many others.