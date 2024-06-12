Arshdeep stars as India restrict USA to 110-8 at T20 World Cup

Flying start: India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates dismissing Shayan Jahangir off the first ball of the match (TIMOTHY A. CLARY)

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh claimed a career-best 4-9, including two wickets in the first over, as India restricted the United States of America to 110-8 in their T20 World Cup clash on Wednesday.

Despite the modest total, India will be wary of chasing on the notoriously tricky and slow Nassau County International Cricket Stadium pitch where they made just 119 in a six-run win over Pakistan at the weekend.

Victory in this match will guarantee a place in the second round Super Eights.

Arshdeep removed recalled opener Shayan Jahangir lbw off the first ball and had Andries Gous (two) caught in the deep five balls later as the hosts found themselves 3-2 after the opening over.

Big-hitting skipper Aaron Jones, who clubbed an undefeated 94 in the USA's opening win over Canada in Dallas, made just 11 before he fell to Hardik Pandya.

That left the hosts on 25-3 before opener Steven Taylor (24) and top-scorer Nitish Kumar (27) put on 31 for the fourth wicket.

Nitish became Arshdeep's third victim, smartly caught on the boundary by Mohammed Siraj.

Former New Zealand star Corey Anderson (15) was the sixth man out with the score on 96 thanks to a running catch by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant off Pandya who completed a wicket-maiden.

With the Americans looking to push the total into three figures, Arshdeep had Harmeet Singh caught behind for 10.

Shadley van Schalkwyk (11) and Jasdeep Singh (two) ensured the United States posted what they will regard as a defendable total.

Both teams went into the game with a perfect four points from two wins in Group A so victory for either side will allow them to join Australia and South Africa in the next stage.

The United States stunned Pakistan with a Super Over triumph last time out.

dj/iwd