Arsene Wenger remains defiant over Alexis Sanchez's Arsenal future

Wenger suggested Sanchez could even extend his stay at the club beyond the coming season - REUTERS

Arsene Wenger has given the clearest indication yet that Arsenal will keep Alexis Sanchez this summer, despite the Chilean entering the final year on his contract.

Speaking shortly after the Gunners squad arrived in Sydney for their 2017 pre-season tour, Wenger denied Sanchez has told the club he wants to leave and confirmed the player will not be sold to a Premier League rival.

"Yes, that is a continuation of what I said at the end of the season. That's what we will do," Wenger said.

"He adds great value to the squad and I think as well he is a great lover of the club."

Wenger discussed the possibility that Sanchez, who is not featuring on the tour after his recent involvement in the Confederations Cup, could even sign a contract extension.

"The players have contracts and we expect them to respect their contracts. That's what we want," Wenger explained.

"Nobody knows today if Sanchez will be on his final year of his contract next season, because he can extend his contract with us at the start of the season or during the season.

"So it is not necessarily the last year of his contract at Arsenal Football Club."

Sanchez has been the subject of widespread interest over the last few months, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich among the clubs linked.

The 28-year-old was Arsenal's standout player again last season, scoring 24 league goals and adding 10 assists.

