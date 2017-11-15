Arsene Wenger is Making Plans For Life After Arsenal

Arsene Wenger is considering taking up international management after leaving Arsenal which could see him lead a nation to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to reports.

The Arsenal manager, who is the current longest serving manager in the Premier League by far after 21 years at the club, is now contemplating the next stage of his career.

Some fans at the Emirates Stadium wanted to see the 2016/17 season be Wenger’s last after failing to qualify for the Champions League, but the Frenchman signed a new two-year deal.

At 68, it may end up being Wenger who decides when he leaves the club. Asked whether he could manage at the 2022 World Cup, he told beIN Sports : “Maybe, you never know.”

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

For now, Wenger says he enjoys the constant interaction and work that comes with managing at a club rather than international level, so he is likely to see out his contract at Arsenal.