Arsene Wenger confirms what he plans to do after leaving Arsenal this summer

Arsene Wenger is stepping down from his role at Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger has revealed he needs some time away from football before deciding his next move after stepping down from the Arsenal job.

Wenger is leaving the Gunners after 22 years in the summer following supporter unrest at the Emirates Stadium this season.

The Frenchman’s farewell tour continued at the weekend as Manchester United inflicted another defeat on Arsenal in his final appearance at Old Trafford.

He is understood to have an offer on the table from the Chinese Super League to become the highest-paid manager in world football.

But Wenger told French television station SFR he wants a chance to weigh up all his options when the clock has finally ticked down on his time in north London.





He said: “I have genuinely decided to take a short break in order to figure out where I go from here. It’s a complete unknown.”

Having locked horns and lost to one of his bitterest rivals, Jose Mourinho, once more, Wenger was quizzed over whether he expects to share a touchline with the Special One again.

“I don’t know, honestly,” Wenger admitted in his post-match press conference in the wake of the 2-1 loss in Manchester.

“First of all he [Mourinho] will be at Manchester United next year certainly and I don’t know where I will be.

“I have worked at a top level for 35 years without any interruption and I think I am the only one in the world who has done that.

“So at the moment I am a bit in unknown territory. I don’t know where I will go from here. Will I take a break? So I would be surprised if I meet him next year.”