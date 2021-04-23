Arsene Wenger believes all of Europe 'wants to destroy the Premier League'

Arsene Wenger during an interview at the Mercedes Benz Building prior to the Laureus World Sports Awards on February 17, 2020 - Boris Streubel/Getty Images for Laureus

Arsène Wenger has warned that Europe dreams of destroying the Premier League and revealed his shock at how the English clubs, including Arsenal, were drawn into the disastrous Super League plan.

“It was born dead,” said Wenger. “From the start, I couldn't believe it would work. The most surprising in all that was the English behaviour. Everybody dreams of destroying the Premier League in Europe. In England we do it ourselves.

“I can’t understand the rationality behind that because England voted for Brexit and now they want to bring a super league. The English has the strongest league. The Super League would destroy, 100 per cent, the Premier League.”

Wenger, who is widely regarded as Arsenal’s greatest manager, worked under Stan Kroenke’s ownership for the last seven years of his tenure, but has severed connections with the club since leaving in 2018, one year before his contract expired.

He believes that the Super League idea was driven by the American ownership influence at clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, but is adamant that any new competition can never work without a direct correlation between access and results.

“The basic of our sporting culture in Europe is to have access through your performances to top level competition,” he said. “I don't understand how anybody could believe that capping the link between the domestic league and access to the top league would pass and would be accepted by the fans, by people who love football.

“The rest is how amateurish all that looked in the presentation, in the preparation. You worry quite a lot how our top clubs are managed. For me, with a distance, it is really surprising.

“It looked to be a quick fix for the financial problems that these clubs have. That’s down a lot to the pandemia. If we learnt one lesson through the pandemia is how important the fans are in our sport. This project ignored completely the fans.

“At the end of the day it is an American project where Florentino Pérez has accepted to be head of it because he is the head of the biggest club in the world maybe, so he was a natural leader for them. I personally believe it is an American project.”

Story continues

Wenger, who is now Fifa’s head of global development and will be speaking alongside basketball legend Magic Johnson at next week’s EdApp summit, was also delighted by how the players used their influence and were “a massive factor” in stopping the Super League. “[When] I grew up playing football, we were told not to take care of any politics or societal problems,” he said. “Sport was sport and the rest was the rest. Football has become so important that the players cannot be marginalised any more from taking social responsibility. It is impossible today to ignore that and our football education has to prepare the players for that.

“I am very proud of the responsibilities the players have taken in this case. It shows there is a huge evolution - we have seen since the start of the season in England that the players now are part of the political impact in society and rightly so. I am very proud of that evolution.”

Despite the Super League’s spectacular collapse, Wenger says that underlying structural problems remain. “The big clubs are not happy completely with the new [Champions League] formula presented by Uefa,” he said. “That certainly plays a big part because it moves to 36 clubs. That means they have to share with a higher number of clubs. The formula is not completely convincing and secondly the money problems are still there.”

Super League fiasco proves Arsenal need Arsene Wenger back in the fold

By Jeremy Wilson

By the time Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United, there was an immediate invitation on to the club’s board of directors to go with the stand that had been named after him and the statue outside Old Trafford.

When Arsène Wenger departed Arsenal, there were warm words and a memorable final day send-off but otherwise a clean severance. And Wenger has not been back since.

It was understandable in one sense. Wenger’s departure was not simply his own choice and the merits of his ongoing tenure had become a significant point of division. Time, though, is a great healer and it is impossible to think of a week in the past three years when Arsenal have so missed his presence.

He was more than a football manager. He would sit in board meetings and, while not ultimately responsible for the off-field performance of the club, would still heavily influence many of the big decisions.

It would have been unthinkable for Wenger to have been bypassed in the decision to sign up to the Super League in the way that Mikel Arteta and other ‘big six’ managers were. And it would have been unthinkable for Arsenal to have made such a grave mistake in signing up to the plan if Wenger was still involved in the decision-making.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger waves farewell to the Arsenal fans at the end of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley - Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

He seemed genuinely baffled this week that Premier League clubs could have been part of the idea. Not just because they were being asked to help solve the much bigger financial challenges of clubs in Italy and Spain. But because he understood instinctively that any competition which restricted open access could not be accepted. And that any competition which did not carry the support of fans, especially in England, could not possibly come to fruition.

Wenger would have cut through all the other supposed benefits in an instant and would have had the authority to tell Stan and Josh Kroenke straight that they should steer well clear of the scheme.

With the Kroenkes now in such need of someone to help them bridge that chasm to the fans, and also to advise them in key decisions, who better than Wenger?

Some fans did not want him to manage the club any longer but they basically all trusted him and knew he had their best interests at heart.

So would he do it?

Wenger is pretty busy just now with his work as Fifa’s chief of global football development but it would not be a full-time role and he has said previously that he would have taken a place on the Arsenal board had it been offered.

He is adamant that he would one day like to return at least as a fan and, even this week, he has noticeably avoided any direct or personal criticisms of his old club.

Arsenal do also want to do the right thing by Wenger. Conversations have been held about a statue and there is little doubt that they would welcome him back to games. They have also never ruled a more formal role and, after the most tumultuous week in recent football history, the timing could hardly be better.