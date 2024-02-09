Arsenal's title bid won't be derailed by 'over-celebrating' says Mikel Arteta

Arsenal's win over Liverpool closed the gap on the league leaders to just two points - PA/John Walton

Mikel Arteta has dismissed the suggestion that Arsenal’s alleged “over-celebrating” could have a detrimental impact on their attempt to win the Premier League title.

Arsenal were accused by pundits, including Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, of being over-exuberant in their celebrations of last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Liverpool.

On Sky Sports, Neville said the celebrations — which included captain Martin Odegaard taking a picture of the club photographer and Arteta running down the touchline — were a sign of “immaturity”.

Arteta, who previously won the league with Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant, made the point that other Premier League managers have also celebrated with “passion and emotion” and insisted that his team’s euphoric reaction to the victory is not a sign of problems to come.

Asked if there was a relation between celebrating and showing maturity, Arteta replied: “If I think when I have won Premier Leagues somewhere else, the answer would be ‘big no.’

“Because I have experienced it. That’s it. My experience says no but maybe someone says ‘my experience, yes.’ Mine says no, because I have seen how to celebrate.”

Arteta said he was unaware about the debate over Arsenal’s celebrations until Friday, shortly before his press conference.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard behind the lens after the win over Liverpool - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

“I did not know anything about it,” he said. “But I love it. I have seen [away] managers at the Emirates on their knees, on the pitch. I have seen very big managers walking onto the pitch, I have seen managers going across the touchline. I have seen that all in the Premier League.

“Personally, I love it because it brings such passion and emotion to the game. When it’s done in a natural and unique way, I think it is great. It is my opinion and a lot of people may have something very different to mine.”

Arsenal are hoping to maintain their good form when they travel to face West Ham United this weekend. Bukayo Saka has recovered from a knock he picked up against Liverpool, but doubts remain over the fitness of both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is close to signing a new contract, could also make his return to the squad after Japan were knocked out of the Asian Cup last weekend

