Arsenal's new four-player shortlist of forward targets revealed - report

Arsenal have four different forwards on their radar heading into the summer transfer window after missing out on the signing of Benjamin Sesko, a report has claimed.

90min previously revealed that the Gunners, as well as Chelsea and Manchester United, were looking into a deal for RB Leipzig striker Sesko.

But Arsenal's summer pursuit of the Slovenia international came to an end on Wednesday after he put pen to paper on a new five-year contract at Leipzig.

90min understands Sesko has a gentleman's agreement with Leipzig to allow him to leave in 2025. But in the meantime, Arsenal will look at other signings up front, with Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres, Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson and Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee among their options.

The Evening Standard also report that Zirkzee is an intriguing possibility for Arsenal as, like Sesko, he provides a powerful physical profile and at 23 years of age he still has room to grow.

They add Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez has also been scouted for similar reasons, but the Gunners are also open to the possibility of bringing in reinforcements at wide forward in lieu of a new number nine given they already have Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus who can play through the middle.

Athletic Club's Nico Williams is on their shortlist, though his enormous wage demands could put Arsenal off any potential deal. Crystal Palace's Michael Olise is another possibility for the Gunners, though 90min reported on Wednesday that Chelsea are the Premier League side with the most advanced interest in the Frenchman.

Though they are not necessarily strapped for cash, Arsenal are open to selling a number of first-team players in order to raise further funding for incomings this summer, including goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, winger Reiss Nelson and striker Eddie Nketiah.