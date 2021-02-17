Nacho Monreal exclusive interview: Arsenal are only now realising how good Arsene Wenger was

Arsenal's struggles prove Arsene Wenger did not get credit he deserved, says Nacho Monreal - GETTY IMAGES

As a trusted lieutenant in Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal team, Nacho Monreal had a front-row seat to the Frenchman’s bruising Emirates exit. So when Monreal suggests that history is proving that “wonderful” Wenger did not get the credit he deserved, it is worth listening.

Wenger left the Emirates in August 2018 after years of fan protests finally boiled over. Since then, Arsenal have struggled for form and identity and today sit 10th in the Premier League.

It is a far cry from the days when derision and anger were the background noise to Wenger’s near-perfect record of Champions League qualification.

But Monreal is adamant that history is being kind to Wenger’s achievements - even if the loudmouth fan TV channels never were.

“His work was wonderful,” says Real Sociedad defender Monreal, 34, whose side take on Manchester United in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday. “He took over a historic team and he totally changed them. He chose to sign young players, particularly French, and was champion of England.

“Then he had to evolve and change because when the club moved from Highbury to the Emirates they had to pay for the new stadium by selling their best players. But even so, Wenger managed to always keep the team in the top four. Since Wenger left, no one has returned the team to the Champions League.”

Wenger signed Monreal in a £10million deal from Malaga in January 2013. It was hardly a move which set the temperatures in the North Bank soaring - Arsenal themselves can only stretch to calling Monreal “a reliable and popular presence in the dressing room” on their website - yet it proved to be shrewd business, with Monreal going on to make 187 appearances for the Gunners until he left for Sociedad in August 2019.

Speaking exclusively to Telegraph Sport, Monreal shone a light on what it was like to play under Wenger. He paints a picture of a loyal, calm boss who would do anything to balance the egos and maintain equilibrium in the dressing room.

“He is a great guy who I have a special affection for,” Monreal remembers. “A great person who always defended the player in front of the press. He always wanted to avoid any bad vibes. He dealt with the dressing room very well, and he gave me the opportunity to live those years in England. He is a man who gave Arsenal a lot in 22 years.”

Wenger’s two decades of relative stability have been followed by a turbulent period which saw Unai Emery last just 18 months.

Mikel Arteta won the FA Cup in the summer and has remained popular despite an inconsistent season which has seen his side show flashes of promise - such as in their impressive 4-2 win over Leeds last weekend - yet fail to make any sustained progress in the league.

Arteta was appointed Arsenal captain six months after Monreal’s arrival in 2013 and the full-back served under his fellow Spaniard for two years.

Monreal reveals Arteta to be an ambitious, intelligent man who was unafraid to ruffle feathers in his pursuit of perfection. It is a fascinating insight into Arteta, who is generally perceived as one of football’s good guys schooled in the art of high diplomacy.

“He is a very direct guy, who knows what he wants,” Monreal says. “He understood the game, he corrected his teammates, regardless of his position on the field. He knew where each one had to be. He is a leader, he knows how to transmit, reach the footballer. And he always told us that he wanted to be a coach.”

In two years in San Sebastian, Monreal has been part of a side punching above their weight at home and domestically.

Already underdogs against United, Sociedad - who are in the Europa League by virtue of their Copa Del Rey triumph last term - have been forced to forgo home advantage in the first leg. Spanish government restrictions on arrivals from the UK mean that the first leg is being played in Turin and not Sociedad’s Anoeta Stadium.

And Monreal has criticised the ‘unfair’ Uefa ruling which means that United did not have to give up their own home advantage to restore parity to the tie.

“Playing at home gives you an advantage because you know the pitch perfectly,” Monreal explains. “And you get up the same day without having to make any trip, or take the plane or the bus.

“Now we have to spend a day in a hotel, stay focused and play in a place that we are not used to. We have lost that small advantage. Uefa has its own rules and they have understood that we have to move, but the fairest thing would have been to play both games on neutral ground.”

Nacho Monreal spent six years at Arsenal - GETTY IMAGES

In David Silva, Monreal has one of the Premier League’s most decorated stars as a team-mate. Former Manchester City midfielder Silva signed for Sociedad in August to replace Martin Odegaard, who returned to Real Madrid after starring on loan.

Monreal adds: “It was a great success for the club. They moved fast. Odegaard was a key footballer and we thought he was going to stay but Real Madrid called him and he had to come back.”

In a quirk of the world of football horse trading, Odegaard is now on loan again - this time at Monreal’s old club Arsenal.

“We were left with that little hole but it did not even take three days to convince David Silva,” Monreal says. “What a change! We are delighted with him, it is a luxury to have him.”

A luxury, perhaps. But when you have somebody as reliable as Nacho Monreal in your ranks, you can afford the odd indulgence.