Arsenal's best players from Euro 2024 Matchday 1

Arsenal stars needed no time to settle on the international stage as they impressed in the opening fixtures of Euro 2024.

Kai Havertz and Germany recorded a dominant 5-1 win over Scotland to kick off the competition, while Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice were integral to England's tight 1-0 victory against Serbia.

Let's take a look at the best performances from Arsenal players on Matchday 1.

1. Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz ran the show at the Allianz Arena on Friday, launching what has the potential to be an incredibly exciting tournament for Germany.



This man is inevitable. His link up-play with Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz proved crucial as Germany danced through Scotland's defence, with five separate goalscorers finding the back of the net.



The Gunners star grabbed a goal and an assist and led the line perfectly.

2. Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka got himself into every little bit of space and looked like a real handful as England got off to a winning start against Serbia.



His role on the right flank allowed him to run riot and make intelligent passes when his team needed them most.



Saka made a perfectly timed assist to set up Jude Bellingham's game-settling goal and Arsenal's starboy will be crucial for the rest of England's fixtures.

William Saliba made his first start at an international tournament for France in their 1-0 win over Austria on Monday night and put in a great performance in defence.



Didier Deschamps has often overlooked Saliba in favour of more established defenders but decided to pair the centre-back with Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano.



It was a fantastic decision from the French boss as the Gunners star shut down Austria's threats and helped his side to record a clean sheet.

4. Declan Rice

While everyone was quick to praise the work of Bellingham and Saka for England, it was Declan Rice who orchestrated the game and ultimately carried his side to victory.



Rice's ball control is immense and this skill is so necessary for England. His effort allows his side's attackers more time and opportunities to surge forward and more often than not it ends in celebration.



England's win over Serbia was a midfield battle and it's no surprise Rice was at the heart of it.

Jorginho was an important part of Italy's 2-1 comeback win over Albania and played a key role in midfield.



He dropped alongside his teammates in defence and made sure to warn his side when Albania's opening goal was coming.



Jorginho worked hard to keep his side in the game after they fell behind in the opening seconds and completed 120 passes - the most of any midfielder in a European Championship game since Toni Kroos in 2016.