Arsenal youngster joins Dinamo Bucharest after contract termination

Catalin Cirjan playing for Rapid (Photo via Rapid on Instagram)

Cirjan, who joined Arsenal‘s academy in 2019, had a contract until 2025 but mutually agreed to part ways with the club. Despite showing promise in the Arsenal U23s and earning four appearances on the first-team bench in the Europa League, his development was hindered by knee injuries.

The midfielder spent the 2023/24 season on loan at FC Rapid in Romania, making 19 appearances. However, his departure from Arsenal seems to have elicited negative comments in Romania, prompting his agent, Catalin Sarmasan, to defend the player on social media.

Sarmasan expressed frustration with those who celebrated Cirjan‘s perceived failures rather than acknowledging his accomplishments, highlighting his leadership role as captain of Arsenal‘s U23 team and his resilience in overcoming injuries.

Cirjan himself bid farewell to Arsenal with a message of gratitude on Instagram, acknowledging the support of the staff and players and expressing his excitement for the new chapter in his career which will now continue with Dinamo Bucharest. The Romanian club announced the signing on Thursday, stating that Cirjan will wear their red-and-white shirt for the next three seasons.