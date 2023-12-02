Arsenal XI vs Wolves: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

Arsenal could pick an unchanged starting line-up for today's visit of Wolves.

The Gunners hammered Lens 6-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday and Mikel Arteta will be able to name the same XI in the Premier League if he wishes.

Ben White is pushing to come back into the team at right-back after being on the bench in midweek, while Leandro Trossard is another who could return.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has excelled recently in defence, but Arsenal travel to Luton on Tuesday next week so he could be rotated.

“That’s the beauty of it though,” said Arteta, when asked about the busy schedule at this time of year.

“We wanted to be in that position and we are playing big games every three days and the squad is ready.

“Players are hungry to play every game, they are disappointed when we have to rest them to manage minutes. That’s a really good sign.”

Arsenal impressed against Lens and for the first time this season Arteta fielded an exciting front six that had a midfield of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz - and a front three of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Gunners remain without Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber for the visit of Wolves.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Injuries: Partey (thigh), Smith Rowe (knee), Timber (knee), Vieira (groin)

Time and date: 3pm GMT, Saturday December 3, 2023

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Peter Bankes

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard.