Arsenal XI vs Porto: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Champions League today

Arsenal will be missing Gabriel Martinelli for today’s must-win Champions League clash against Porto.

The winger suffered a cut to his foot last Monday in the Gunners’ 6-0 Premier League win at Sheffield United.

Martinelli duly missed Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Brentford on Saturday and he was absent from training on Monday too.

The Brazilian will now not be fit in time for the second leg of Arsenal’s Champions League last-16 tie against Porto at the Emirates Stadium.

In Martinelli’s absence, Gabriel Jesus could come into the side on the left wing. Leandro Trossard, who started against Brentford, is another option.

Takehiro Tomiyasu could return to the squad as he was part of training on Monday afternoon.

The Japan international has not played for Arsenal since before the Asian Cup, when he picked up a calf problem.

“We still have 24 hours and we’re trying to have everyone fit for tomorrow,” said Arteta.

Arsenal have had a settled side recently during a run of eight Premier League wins in a row, but they could make a change at left-back against Porto.

As well as Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko is back fit and he may come into the side for Jakub Kiwior.

The Poland international, who usually operates at centre-back, has performed well after coming into the side in January.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Jesus

Tuesday 8pm GMT, TNT Sports

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Clement Turpin

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Smith Rowe, Vieira; Jesus, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard

Injured: Timber (knee), Martinelli (foot)