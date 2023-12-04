Arsenal XI vs Luton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury list for Premier League

Takehiro Tomiyasu faces a late fitness test ahead of Arsenal's trip to Luton on Tuesday.

The full-back was forced to come off on Saturday during the Gunners’ 2-1 win over Wolves at Emirates Stadium.

Tomiyasu is now a doubt for Arsenal’s game at Kenilworth Road, with Mikel Arteta saying a final decision will be made on Tuesday.

“We assessed him after the game, we took him off as a precaution so we’ll wait,” Arteta said. “Whether it’s useful to use him or not, we will decide tomorrow. He’s a strong boy and hopefully he'll be fine.”

Takehiro Tomiyasu was forced off against Wolves (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

If Tomiyasu is out, then Ben White is primed to come into the side. The right-back has had a knee niggle the past few weeks, but is fully fit now.

“After his injury and the way we decided to manage his load, he's feeling perfect and back to fitness,” Arteta explained. “He played some minutes and he’s now in a good place.”

Kai Havertz is another who could come into the side to take the place of Leandro Trossard in midfield. The German was on the bench against Wolves, but before that had scored two goals in as many games.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Injuries: Partey (groin), Smith Rowe (knee), Timber (knee), Vieira (groin)

Doubts: Tomiyasu (calf)

Time and date: 8.15pm on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Venue: Kenilworth Road

Referee: Sam Barrott

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard