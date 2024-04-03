Arsenal XI vs Luton: No Saka - Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

Bukayo Saka is not in the squad for Arsenal’s clash with Luton tonight after his recent injury worries, while Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus drop out of the side.

The Gunners star was forced to withdraw from the England squad a fortnight ago due to a minor muscle issue.

The winger was back playing for Arsenal on Sunday against Manchester City, but he was taken off with 12 minutes to go.

That sparked fears Saka could miss Wednesday’s game at home to Luton, and, although Arteta insisted post-match that the decision was down to fatigue, he has been left out of the squad.

“He’s fine,” the manager said of Saka on Tuesday morning. “We haven’t trained, just recovered. We have a short, light session today to prepare the game and we will see if he’s in the best condition to start or not.

“We’re just thinking about Luton, preparing the game in the best possible way and earn the right to beat them.”

Arsenal have a busy April ahead of them with eight games this month and Arteta has therefore opted to be cautious, making a number of changes.

Gabriel Martinelli came off the bench against City after a few weeks out with a foot injury and Arteta said he was ready to play 90 minutes, but he is again named among the substitutes.

Leandro Trossard comes into the starting lineup and Reiss Nelson gets a rare chance to impress from the off, while Thomas Partey replaces Jorginho and Oleksandr Zinchenko gets the nod over Jakub Kiwior. There is a start too for Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Smith Rowe; Nelson, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Rice, Jorginho, Vieira, Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah

Time and date: 7.30pm BST on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV channel: TNT Sports