Arsenal XI vs Liverpool: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, Gabriel Jesus injury latest for FA Cup tie

Arsenal are today without Gabriel Jesus against Liverpool due to a knee injury.

The problem is only thought to be a minor issue, and not a major concern for Arsenal, but Jesus will miss the third-round tie at Emirates Stadium.

In his absence, Kai Havertz leads the line alongside Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka. Gabriel Martinelli makes way.

Arsenal also have fitness concerns over Oleksandr Zinchenko so Jakub Kiwor starts.

Zinchenko missed last weekend’s defeat at Fulham due to a calf problem and Mikel Arteta said he would make a late call on the left-back after training on Saturday.

“He’s progressing well,” said Arteta on Friday. “We have another training session tomorrow. We’ll evaluate if he’s available to play and ready to start the game.”

Provided their third-round tie is not a draw and there is no replay, Arsenal do not play again until January 20 and Arteta has named a strong side.

Speaking on Friday, Arteta would not reveal who will be in goal but Aaron Ramsdale gets a rare start in place of David Raya.

Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira, and Jurrien Timber remain sidelined, while Mohamed Elneny has linked up with the Egypt squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations and Takehiro Tomiyasu is heading off to the Asian Cup with Japan.

Confirmed team news

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Nelson

Subs: Raya, Cedric, Walters, Sousa, Smith Rowe, Nwaneri, Trossard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Gomez; Mac Allister, Elliott, Jones; Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Jota, Gravenberch, Clark, Chambers, Gordon, McConnell, Bradley, Nyoni

Injured: Partey (thigh), Timber (knee), Vieira (groin), Jesus (knee)

Doubts: Jesus (knee), Zinchenko (calf)

Unavailable: Elneny (AFCON), Tomiyasu (Asian Cup)

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, White, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice, Smith Rowe; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard

Time and date: 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, January 7, 2024

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV channel: BBC