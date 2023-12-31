Arsenal XI vs Fulham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game today

Arsenal take on Fulham today boosted by the return of midfielder Kai Havertz.

The versatile German international missed the Gunners’ 2-0 home defeat by West Ham on Thursday night due to a one-match suspension automatically incurred for collecting five yellow cards.

Before that, Havertz was the only player in the Arsenal squad to have featured in every game so far this season and he should return to the team for this afternoon's latest London derby at Craven Cottage.

Mikel Arteta will be without Jurrien Timber (knee) and Fabio Vieira (groin), but it remains to be seen if Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey might return.

Tomiyasu has been out since the start of this month due to a calf problem and Partey injured his thigh in October.

Both players are due to be away on international duty next month. Tomiyasu will be with Japan at the Asian Cup and Partey is set to play for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Partey and Tomiyasu are hoping to play for Arsenal before they go away and Sunday is the penultimate chance for them to do so.

Arsenal play Liverpool in the FA Cup third round on January 7, but after that they do not play again until the 20th - by which time the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations will both have started.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Doubts: Tomiyasu (calf), Partey (thigh)Injured: Timber (knee), Vieira (groin)

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice, Smith Rowe; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday December 31, 2023

Venue: Craven Cottage

TV channel: Sky Sports