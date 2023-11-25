Arsenal XI vs Brentford: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Gabriel Jesus is primed to make his first appearance for Arsenal in a month when the Gunners face Brentford this evening.

The Brazilian injured his hamstring on October 24 when Arsenal beat Sevilla 2-1 in the Champions League.

Jesus has not played for Arsenal since then, but he managed 90 minutes for Brazil on Tuesday night in their 1-0 defeat to Argentina.

The striker could now make his comeback for the Gunners on Saturday when they travel to the Bees this weekend in the late kick-off as the Premier League returns.

“[Jesus] is available,” said Arteta. “He played 96 minutes in a really competitive match. We have another session. They had a long flight. I have to see the condition of every single player to make the final call on the line-up.”

Big boost: Club captain Odegaard is expected back for Arsenal (AFP via Getty Images)

As well as Jesus, the Gunners should welcome back captain Martin Odegaard for Saturday’s game.

Odegaard has missed the last three Arsenal games due to concussion protocols and was also absent from Norway’s matches against the Faroe Islands and Scotland last week.

Ben White missed Arsenal’s last game, a 3-1 win over Burnley, and is a doubt this weekend with a knee issue.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Injuries: Partey (thigh), Smith Rowe (knee), Timber (knee)

Unavailable: Raya (cannot face parent club), Vieira (suspended)

Doubts: White (knee)

Date and time: 5.30pm GMT on Saturday November 25, 2023

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium