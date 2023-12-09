Arsenal XI vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game today

Arsenal could well name an unchanged side for today's high-profile trip to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Spaniard said on Friday morning that he has no fresh injury concerns after the Gunners’ dramatic last-gasp win at Luton on Tuesday night.

Arsenal beat the plucky Hatters 4-3, with Declan Rice scoring with virtually the last kick of the game in the 97th minute.

Manager Mikel Arteta is currently short on defensive options as Takehiro Tomiyasu limped off last week against Wolves with a calf injury.

He is expected to be out for four to six weeks ahead of the AFC Asian Cup, which is a blow as Arsenal are already without Jurrien Timber for many more months.

Thomas Partey is someone who could fill in at right-back, but Arteta has said that he will struggle to be back playing by Christmas.

“He’s getting a very good evolution in the injury, but it’s a bit early for the time frame,” said Arteta.

“That would be incredibly fast if he is able to do that [and be back for Christmas].

“We’re going to have to wait. We are quite short, with five key, key players not being available for us now for a period of time. But we have to continue.”

Arsenal also remain without midfielders Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira against Villa, where Arteta himself will be missing from the touchline.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Injured: Partey (thigh), Smith Rowe (knee), Timber (knee) Tomiyasu (calf), Vieira (groin)

Time and date: 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, December 9, 2023

Venue: Villa Park

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard