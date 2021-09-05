Vivianne Miedema - Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women, WSL: Live score and latest updates - PA

10:44 AM

Team news is out!

Arsenal have released their opening WSL team and it sees new signing Mana Iwabuchi start with fellow newcomer Nikita Parris on the bench.

Vivianne Miedema is of course in the mix, looking to add to her record amount of WSL scores, with other familiar faces in Leah Williamson and Jen Beattie.

Caitlin Foord has a "slight quad strain", according to the club, and so isn't involved in the game.

Introducing our starting XI at the Emirates...



🇨🇭 @LiaWaelti returns

🇯🇵 @Buchi_Mana starts

🇳🇱 @VivianneMiedema leads the line



— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 5, 2021

Chelsea have also revealed their starting 11 with spectacular front pairing Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr on the bench.

Beth England starts with fellow stars Ji and captain Magdalena Eriksson also in the mix.

10:25 AM

Welcome to this mouth-watering Women's Super League fixture

What a match we have today as Arsenal host defending champions Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

The Blues will open their title defence against their London rivals who failed to defeat them in the league last term. In their first encounter 20/21, the teams drew 1-1 and then in the reverse fixture Chelsea defeated the Gunners 3-0.

As this is such a huge game, our women's football reporter Tom Garry has written an extensive preview and here's just a snippet of the fantastic piece - you can read it in full here.

Garry writes: As a test of Arsenal’s credentials go, Sunday offers the biggest possible, as they host the defending champions at the Emirates, where a crowd of around 7,000 is expected. Yet Jonas Eidevall said: “Obviously we’re excited, but every game this season in the league, it’s three points at stake, so for us to be successful in the league, it’s about playing one game at a time and to be just as focused for the first game as the last game.”

Jonas Eidevall sends messages on the pitch - ARSENAL FC

Nonetheless, the 38-year-old is aware of the pressure to succeed. “Pressure is a privilege, it means people care about what we’re doing. I very much welcome the pressure.”

Many feel the league is now the best in the world, but Eidevall – with an eye on European success – says there is work still to be done.

“It’s definitely a league that’s moving in the right direction, but we need to be humble. Arsenal are the only team that have won in Europe, in 2007.

"The teams now, we need to deliver, if we say this is going to be the best league in the world, we need to make that clear with performances in the Champions League as well, and we haven’t shown it yet.”