Arsenal Women boss Joe Montemurro to leave club at the end of the season

Arsenal Women boss Joe Montemurro is to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 51-year-old Australian has been in the job since November 2017 and guided the Gunners to the 2018-19 Women’s Super League title – his tenure has also included winning the Continental League Cup in 2018.

Arsenal said in a statement on their official website that Montemurro, whose side are currently fourth in the WSL table, has “decided to take a professional break to recharge and dedicate more time to spending with his family”.

Thank you, Joe ❤️ Our head coach will leave the club at the end of the 2020/21 season. Let’s finish strong – together! ✊ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 31, 2021

Montemurro said: “My three-and-a-half years at Arsenal have been a fantastic adventure, the highlight of my coaching career.

“I have had the opportunity to work with and learn from some of the best in the industry on and off the pitch.

“This has been the hardest professional decision of my life, as I absolutely love this job and this club, the club I have supported all my life. I’m hugely grateful to the club for their unrelenting support during my time here and in understanding and respecting my decision.

“I’ve had a fantastic time here at Arsenal and I am proud of what we have achieved. I must thank all the fans, players, staff and the club. This club has always been a leader in women’s football and I will be cheering us on to the next level as I watch as a passionate and enduring fan.

“My focus now is helping the team to complete the season strongly and finishing as high as possible in the WSL, leaving the club in good shape for the future.”

Arsenal are three points behind third-placed Manchester United with a game in hand and a considerably superior goal difference as the clubs vie to secure Champions League qualification.

Joe Montemurro guided Arsenal to the 2018-19 Women’s Super League title (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham said: “We are all disappointed that Joe has decided to leave at the end of the season, but we fully understand his reasons.

“Joe has made a huge impact during his time with us and we look forward to building on his legacy and taking the club to more success in the future.

“The women’s game is entering an exciting new era and thanks to Joe’s outstanding work, Arsenal is well placed to be as much a force in the future as it has been in the past.”

Arsenal said Montemurro is to depart on May 31 and that they will start the search for his successor immediately.