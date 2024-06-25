Arsenal winger now favours transfer exit

Reiss Nelson favours a move away from Arsenal this summer, with a few Premier League clubs interested in his signature.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Reiss Nelson of Arsenal looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and RC Lens at Emirates Stadium on November 29, 2023. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

James Benge reports for CBS Sports that Reiss Nelson favours a move away from Arsenal this summer, with Crystal Palace, West Ham United, and Brighton and Hove Albion all long-term admirers of his.

Nelson is currently in training with a small group of Arsenal players in Marbella, with Mikel Arteta taking some early fitness sessions starting on Monday of this week.

But it seems Nelson is hoping to move on before the competitive campaign gets underway.

Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson reacts during a UEFA Champions League group B football match between PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal FC at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, on December 12, 2023. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

David Ornstein recently reported for The Athletic that Nelson has told Arsenal he wants to assess his options for a transfer.

The Gunners are reportedly looking for a fee of around £20m including add-ons to sell this summer.

Nelson still has a deal with Arsenal to 2027, with an option to extend to 2028, so there’s no pressure on Arsenal to sell.

Yet it seems the 24-year-old is starting to feel a move might be his best option, having only played 639 minutes for the Arsenal first team in 2023/24.

Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson eyes the ball during a UEFA Champions League group B football match between PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal FC at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, on December 12, 2023. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Nelson had his moments this season, particularly in providing a couple of assists against PSV in the Champions League group stage.

But towards the end of the campaign, when everyone was fit again, the Arsenal academy graduate started to drop out of the squad more regularly.