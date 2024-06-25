Arsenal winger now favours transfer exit
Reiss Nelson favours a move away from Arsenal this summer, with a few Premier League clubs interested in his signature.
James Benge reports for CBS Sports that Reiss Nelson favours a move away from Arsenal this summer, with Crystal Palace, West Ham United, and Brighton and Hove Albion all long-term admirers of his.
Nelson is currently in training with a small group of Arsenal players in Marbella, with Mikel Arteta taking some early fitness sessions starting on Monday of this week.
But it seems Nelson is hoping to move on before the competitive campaign gets underway.
David Ornstein recently reported for The Athletic that Nelson has told Arsenal he wants to assess his options for a transfer.
The Gunners are reportedly looking for a fee of around £20m including add-ons to sell this summer.
Nelson still has a deal with Arsenal to 2027, with an option to extend to 2028, so there’s no pressure on Arsenal to sell.
Yet it seems the 24-year-old is starting to feel a move might be his best option, having only played 639 minutes for the Arsenal first team in 2023/24.
Nelson had his moments this season, particularly in providing a couple of assists against PSV in the Champions League group stage.
But towards the end of the campaign, when everyone was fit again, the Arsenal academy graduate started to drop out of the squad more regularly.